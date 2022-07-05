Bay Health Festival returns to Lancaster this weekend

Bexpoles Studio will be in Dalton Square on Saturday to provide taster sessions in pole dancing.

These types of classes have grown in popularity and help to build both upper body and core strength.

Bexpoles will be sharing the space with the martial arts group Kogun Ryu and you can also book yourself a taster with them too.

Bex, Studio Owner at Bexpoles, said: “We love the opportunity to meet more people in the local area and talk to them about the power of pole and aerial fitness. Being totally honest, pole fitness saved my life and shaped me into the person I am today."

"No matter who you are, you need to invest in yourself. You can learn a new skill like pole and aerial even if you have never stepped in a gym which will be an investment in your physical and mental health. Fitness level doesn’t matter, you learn from the very absolute basics at your very first lesson and build all you will need strength-wise along your journey."

"Classes start off super simple, you build up strength and knowledge to progress by attending classes each week.”

Sarah Wagstaffe, Kogen Ryu Instructor, said "Kogen Ryu is a modern self defence based martial art that's adaptable to everyone, so we can give you the skills you need to defend yourself while also building fitness and confidence. The skills we teach not only provide physical benefits, but also promote positive mental health and well being in all of our students. It's not often that you get to be part of a festival that advocates such a positive message. With them, we hope to show our local community that you can have fun and learn useful skills while also getting fit, and we're excited to be a part of this event."

Ian Dewar, lead organiser of Bay Health Festivals, said: “We've always tried to provide an alternative route to health and wellbeing at the Health Festivals. I'm delighted that Bex and Sarah will be joining us this year, and I can't wait to give both of them a go.”