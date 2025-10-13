Baby loss memorial service will light up Lancaster landmark

A candlelit memorial service is to be held in a Lancaster park as part of a mission to support bereaved families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wave of Light is held each year by Matilda's Mission, which was set up in memory of Matilda Evelyn Walker, who was stillborn at 36 weeks and four days.

Each year, as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, people meet on the steps of the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster to light a candle in honour of all children who are loved and no longer living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The steps will be illuminated pink and blue in the colours of Baby Loss Awareness this Wednesday, October 15.

A previous Wave of Light at the Ashton Memorial.

Originally, the council would light up the memorial in blue and pink to recognise the event, but due to financial restraints they are no longer able to do so.

Matilda’s Mission decided to light the memorial themselves and continue to provide this memorial for the local baby loss families.

Matilda’s Mission is a not-for-profit group run by volunteers with lived experience who offer peer support to families who have been through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, compassionate induction/termination of pregnancy, stillbirth, neonatal, infant and child loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hold a range of group events and activities available to parents, siblings, grandparents and the wider extended family. All groups and activities are free of charge and accessible to all.

A previous Wave of Light at the Ashton Memorial.

Monthly meet ups are held in the Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth areas with additional activities being booked throughout the year to suit parents and extended family members.

Matilda’s Mission also provides sibling boxes to those siblings affected by the childloss of their brother or sister.

The Wave of Light begins at 6.15pm on Wednesday at the Ashton Memorial, with a poem being read at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The names of babies who have died will be read aloud and there will then be a minute’s silence and lighting of candles.

In addition to the vigil, Matilda's Mission volunteer Natasha Chalmers is raising money for the group through a Halloween display at her home every night during October.

The display is at Bowland Road, Heysham, from 7pm.

For more information about Matilda’s Mission, you can go to Instagram @Matildasmission5, Facebook at Matilda’s Mission, or to their website at www.matildasmission.com