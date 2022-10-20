Locals have reported on social media this week that the cygnets have died, and a further one is unwell, with others confirming witnessing deceased swans.

After seeing this news, Joshua Brandwood has shared a warning that the reason for the deaths could be avian flu and has urged others to be careful around the swans.

Last year he helped rescue a sick swan which later died due to the virus.

The cygnets photographed by Joshua Brandwood earlier this year.

"Please be careful and avoid touching or going near any swans/other types of birds that look poorly," he said.

"If you see a swan drowning or acting in an unusual way then they may have avian flu."

Last year Joshua jumped into the canal near the White Cross after spotting a young swan in difficulty.

It was taken to Bay Vets in Bowerham, but sadly died on arrival.

The Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) later performed an autopsy which confirmed the swan died due to avian flu.

Thankfully, Joshua remained asymptomatic and well.

"I was simply trying to be a good samaritan, but put myself at risk,” he said. “I know it's hard to witness an animal in distress, but the best thing to do in this case is call Defra to arrange a collection.

"I appreciate it's rare for humans to contract avian flu, but it can and has occurred in the past so please don't put yourself at risk."

What is avian flu?

Although avian flu has largely been an issue in the south and east of England, cases have been confirmed in Lancashire, including one in Leyland this week.

It spreads from bird to bird by direct contact or through contaminated body fluids and faeces. It can also be spread by contaminated feed and water.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.

Collection, testing and disposal of wild birds

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) carries out year-round surveillance of dead wild birds submitted via public reports and warden patrols as part of its wild bird surveillance programme.

A high number of wild birds have tested positive for avian influenza across Great Britain over the past year.

APHA publishes a list of all wild birds that have tested positive for the disease in Great Britain; the list is updated weekly and is available here.

When APHA receives reports of dead wild birds from members of the public, local authorities or wardens they will collect a sample of these birds from areas of the country which have not previously been found to have had the disease.

These birds will then be tested for avian influenza to help understand how the disease is distributed geographically and in different types of wild bird; not all birds that are reported to APHA will be collected.

Results from wild bird testing help tell where the disease is distributed across the country to help us work with farmers to prevent the disease being transferred into the captive bird population.

Wild birds are susceptible to a range of diseases and injuries and not all dead birds will have been infected with avian influenza.

Members of the public should call the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77) if they find one or more dead bird of prey or owl, three or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese and ducks), five or more dead birds of any species.

Where dead birds are not required for surveillance purposes it is the landowner’s responsibility to safely dispose of the carcasses as animal by-products.

