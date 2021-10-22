Asda Lancaster to hold walk-in flu jab clinics this weekend

Asda Lancaster.

The clinics will offer free jabs to those who are eligible on the NHS, which includes all over 50s, people who work in frontline or social care, are pregnant or have certain health conditions.

Launching in 100 in-store Asda pharmacies nationwide, the drop-in clinics will take place today, Friday, until 5pm, and on Saturday from 9am to 5pm. Private jabs will also be available for just £8 to those who aren’t eligible for a free NHS immunisation.

Appointments are on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary, meaning shoppers can easily call into Asda Pharmacies for the jab while carrying out their shopping in-store.

Asda’s flu vaccination programme supports this year’s Government drive to vaccinate more people than ever.

According to the Department for Health and Social Care, more than 35m people will be offered the flu jab during the upcoming winter season, including all secondary school students up to Year 11 for the first time.

Last year, four in five (80.9 per cent) people aged 65 and over in England received their flu vaccine – exceeding the World Health Organisation uptake ambition of 75 per cent.

The Government drive comes amidst warnings from health experts that catching flu with Covid-19 could double the chances of death.

Faisal Tuddy, superintendent pharmacist at Asda Pharmacy, said: “This year more than ever it’s so important we protect ourselves against flu, particularly those who are most vulnerable. We’re incredibly proud to offer our support to our customers across 100 of our in-store pharmacies over the coming days with our walk-in flu clinics.

"We know it can sometimes feel difficult to find time during busy schedules to attend vaccination appointments, so by hosting these walk-in sessions in stores we’re making it as simple as possible for people to get their flu vaccine.

"It's important that we as providers work hard to help improve uptake of the flu vaccine this year. We're rolling out these walk-in clinics nationwide to ensure as many people as possible have easy access to get their flu jab.

“In addition to this, Asda recently administered its 100,000th covid vaccination and we continue to offer the Covid booster to anybody who is eligible at our 75 pharmacy locations in England to best protect the most vulnerable this winter.”

Asda also recently rolled out its Covid-19 booster vaccination programme using its network of in-store pharmacies after becoming the first supermarket to support the initial Covid vaccine rollout at the start of the year