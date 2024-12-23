Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

No one wants to be unwell over the holiday season.

GP surgeries will be closing their doors on some days over the holiday season.

Here’s where you can go if you find yourself in need of medical attention.

The last thing you want to feel this Christmas is under the weather, but with many illnesses such as norovirus, Covid and the flu on the increase, some of us may find ourselves falling sick this holiday season.

People across England are being urged to choose the best option for their healthcare this Christmas. The holidays will impact the opening hours of your GP and pharmacies, here’s everything you need to know about where to go if you need medical care at Christmas.

Are doctors open over Christmas and New Year's?

GP surgeries will be open over the holiday season, but they will be closed on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25), Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26) or New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1), as these are bank holidays.

Opening hours of GP practices will vary, so it’s important that you check the website of your GP surgery to find out more. You can find the opening hours of your nearest GP surgery by entering your postcode on NHS.UK.

Where to go if you need medical care at Christmas?

If you find yourself needing medical care over the Christmas holidays and your GP surgery is closed there are some options available.

If you have an urgent but not life-threatening medical need the NHS 111 service can offer you support, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week including bank holidays, you can visit the NHS 111 website or call NHS 111.

If needed, the trained advisors can book you an appointment at an urgent care centre, emergency dental service or GP, they can also book appointments at accident and emergency (A&E).

For less serious accidents and illnesses you can present to your nearest walk-in clinic or minor injuries unit. In case of a life-threatening emergency attend your local A&E department or call 999 for an ambulance.

You can find out more about how to stay well this winter at NHS.UK.