Annual CancerCare Santa Dash to return to Lancaster next month

CancerCare’s annual Santa Dash is back this winter!

The heart of Lancaster will host the festive one-mile fun run in aid of CancerCare on Sunday November 23 – as a warm-up to the annual Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on

The fun kicks off at 1.30pm in Market Square.

Dress up in your flashing Christmas jumpers and most festive fancy dress to partake in the fun, whether walking, jogging or running.

The CancerCare Santa Dash 2024.

Everyone will receive a Santa hat, medal and candy cane after completing their Santa Dash.

As a special treat, the child or family that raises the most sponsorship has the honour of switching on the Christmas lights on stage with Father Christmas later in the day.

A Cancercare spokesperson said: “We would love our Santa Dash to be the biggest and best we’ve ever had as we need to continue raising vital funds to help support our community over Christmas and into the New Year.”

“So, pull on your most festive costume for CancerCare’s Santa Dash and get ready for a magical Christmas experience you’ll never forget!”

For more details on how to take part, go to https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/92858