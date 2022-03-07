Almost £2m spent by Morecambe Bay Hospitals with Russian-owned energy firm Gazprom

Provided by data firm Tussell, the figures show the total public sector spend in the UK with the Gazprom between 2016 and 2021 was £107 million – and nearly a quarter (£77 million) was from NHS trusts.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust accounted for £1.95 million of the spend through contracts with the firm between 2019 and 2021.

The largest annual spend of £977,789 occurred last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the NHS must stop using energy supplied by the Russian-owned firm Gazprom, a senior government source told the PA news agency.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has been condemned by leaders around the world.

The source told PA: “Sajid has spoken with NHS England and been clear that trusts need to stop using Gazprom as a supplier.

“He has also requested a wider review of any Russian role in supply chains across the health service.”

It comes after Lord Simon Stevens, former head of NHS England, told the House of Lords that “decarbonising the health sector will take pound notes out of the hands of dictatorial regimes that are engaged in acts of aggression”.

Meanwhile, a number of councils have said they want to end contracts with Gazprom and are considering alternative options.

Local authorities accounted for £29 million (27%) of the public sector spend with Gazprom over six years.

Suffolk and Manchester were the councils most reliant on Gazprom, each spending more than £4 million within that time.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “Councils are deeply saddened by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine and are following the situation closely.

“It is up to individual councils to decide how to act locally but, like many organisations, they will be reviewing what action they might want to take in light of UK sanctions and the ongoing situation.”