Allotment open day supports Lancaster hospice

John Cornthwaite, Annabelle Holloway (St John’s) and Chris Stubbs.

The Shrewsbury Drive Allotment Association is based in Lancaster and two of its loyal members are John Cornthwaite and Chris Stubbs, who have been with the association for 35 years.

The allotment is tended to by local people who pride themselves on growing their own vegetables - not just for themselves but also for the wider community.

Any surplus veg that they can’t take home is placed in their community building and sold to passers-by on a trust basis. Their talents extend to growing plants, which they also sell on their plant stall.

During September the Shrewsbury Drive Allotment Association held an open day for anyone to attend for a tea, coffee and chat, and during that day they raised £300.

Peter Whitehead, a volunteer from St John's, attended from the hospice and also sold many hospice-grown products.

John Cornthwaite said: "The open day was the first since the pandemic and we are so pleased with the day. It was such a great lifeline to the residents who have been so isolated during the year.

"Being out in the fresh air, knowing you are growing veggies without nasties is a very rewarding way to spend your time. For the people who came to see us they said they were looking forward to eating veggies that are locally grown. Obviously, I'm biased but it does seem to taste better!"

Annabelle Holloway, fundraising executive at St John’s Hospice, said: "It was great to meet John and Chris and find out more about the allotment and their fundraising. To find out that all their hard work had benefited local residents and the patients of St John's is heart-warming. Thank you to everyone who was involved!"