Abbeystead disaster survivor donates £36k to burns unit which treated those injured in 1984 tragedy

A survivor of the Abbeystead disaster has made a vital donation to the burns unit which treated many of those injured.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the disaster last year, John Holmes completed a two-day sponsored walk from Silverdale Masonic Hall to Garstang Masonic Hall, joined by masonic family and friends.

In May 1984, Mr Holmes was among 44 guests of the North West Water Authority, who were taken to the valve house (pumping station) at Abbeystead to watch a demonstration of operations to alleviate flooding in St Michaels on Wyre.

He was inside the underground building when it blew up and filled with water. The explosion, later found to have been caused by a build-up of methane gas, killed 16 of those with him.

John Holmes and his wife Catherine, far left, present a cheque to Maria Roach from RPH Burns Unit, second right, and Lucy Clark of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Many of those seriously injured were treated at the Royal Preston Hospital’s burns unit and last year, Mr Holmes, who still lives in St Michaels, donated more than £36,000 to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity for the unit.

Staff were asked how they wanted this money spending and vein mappers with stands were the first items from their list at a cost of £8,345.

Vein mappers help medical staff cannulate patients who need to have fluids and/or antibiotics via an intravenous drip.

Ward manager Lea Cottle explained: “In burns patients, finding a good vein to cannulate can be more difficult because burn injuries cause fluid depletion. In turn, this can make the cannulation procedure potentially more painful and stressful for the patient.

RPH Burns Unit sister Zelda Miller demonstrating a vein mapper.

“Vein mappers, which are hand-held devices, when hovered over a patient’s hand or arm, use infrared technology to show staff where the veins are under the skin.

"They can help identify a ‘good vein’, making cannulation easier and more comfortable. Similarly, they can make taking blood samples less stressful.”

Charity team fundraiser Lucy Clark said: “We are very grateful to John for his fundraising for the burns unit, which at the time of the disaster, treated many of the most seriously injured.

The vein mappers were requested by staff to make treatment more comfortable for current patients. Other projects using John’s donation are to follow.”

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk