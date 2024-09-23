47 pictures capture parkrun participants in action on Morecambe Promenade

The free 5k walk/jog/run takes place every Saturday at 9am and is open to all ages and abilities.
Thirty volunteers helped to make sure this weekend’s event went without a hitch.
Thanks to Craig Red Withers who was marshalling on Saturday and took these pictures of participants.
