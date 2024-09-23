47 pictures capture parkrun participants in action on Morecambe Promenade

By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 15:41 BST
More than 400 people took part in the latest Morecambe Prom parkrun on Saturday (September 21).

The free 5k walk/jog/run takes place every Saturday at 9am and is open to all ages and abilities.

Thirty volunteers helped to make sure this weekend’s event went without a hitch.

Thanks to Craig Red Withers who was marshalling on Saturday and took these pictures of participants.

1. Morecambe Prom parkrun

- Photo: Craig Red Withers

2. Morecambe Prom parkrun

- Photo: Craig Red Withers

3. Morecambe Prom parkrun

- Photo: Craig Red Withers

4. Morecambe Prom parkrun

- Photo: Craig Red Withers

