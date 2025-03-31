This year’s celebration was generously sponsored by local business, water safety specialists Aqua Engineering.

CancerCare is an independent and local charity supporting people affected by cancer in north Lancashire and south Cumbria. It has four centres in Lancaster, Kendal, Barrow and Morecambe.

The evening kicked off with a welcome drinks reception in the main room which was adorned with feathers and pearls courtesy of Poppin’s Parties & Events.

Then, CancerCare’s chief executive Alison Stainthorpe and head of fundraising and marketing Claire Mason welcomed the guests, also reiterating the importance of fundraising events as such.

Alison discussed CancerCare’s most recent projects, including the introduction of therapist-led bereavement groups, the addition of a deep oscillation machine to scar tissue massage service and the development of the charity’s Early Diagnosis Campaign which will be launched this summer.

Attendees were then surprised by the sudden presence of two wannabe Al Capone gangsters who were on a mission to break into the safe that stood in the middle of the dancefloor and steal the contents.

They quickly had to scarper, though, when police sirens could be heard in the distance, meaning guests were then able to purchase golden envelopes containing a four-digit code.

Only one code broke into the safe and attendees were invited to attempt to ‘crack the code’ to secure the prizes inside, which included a voucher for Windermere-based Michelin-starred restaurant SOURCE,

kindly donated by Gilpin Hotel and Lake House, and a bottle of 12-year-old Glenfiddich whiskey.

Morecambe FC provided a three-course meal and their staff ensured the evening ran smoothly from start to finish. Ahead of the dessert course, guest speaker Di Berry, a former CancerCare client, spoke eloquently about her experience with cancer as well as the invaluable support she received from a therapist at CancerCare’s Lakes Centre in Kendal.

Mark Caudle from Penguin Events hosted the evening and brought a photobooth along for guest to enjoy. A silent auction, facilitated by Impulse Decisions, ran throughout the evening. Guests went home with some fantastic prizes which had been kindly donated by supporters and businesses.

Lauren Hall Photo and Video captured the night on camera.

The Yorkshire-based modern swing band Bertie & The Spiffs concluded the evening with their set which had the dance floor filled until the carriage call at midnight.

The £21,100 final total raised included gifts and prizes donated in kind from supporters, businesses and staff.

Claire Mason said: “We had the most incredible evening celebrating another successful year of being there for local people in the area who need us the most. After the triumph of last year’s 40th Anniversary Ball, there was always pressure on the team to pull off yet another memorable event, but The Great CancerCare Ball certainly delivered!

“It was wonderful that everyone totally embraced the theme in their 1920s-inspired outfits and we are so grateful to every single attendee who joined us.

"We have once again been overwhelmed by the generosity of local people and businesses who donated something – whether it be an item, their time or their produce – to help the event.

“Events such as The Great CancerCare Ball are vital in ensuring we can continue to provide our services to adults and children affected by cancer and bereavement.

"While our services are completely complimentary to our clients, they are not free to the charity so our fundraising events are essential. We look forward to sharing news of our 2026 celebration in due course!”

1 . The Great CancerCare Ball - Photo: Lauren Hall Photo and Video Photo Sales

2 . The Great CancerCare Ball - Photo: Lauren Hall Photo and Video Photo Sales

3 . The Great CancerCare Ball - Photo: Lauren Hall Photo and Video Photo Sales