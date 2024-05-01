In the past week, the Care Quality Commission published reports on services which have been inspected by specialist teams of inspectors.

Included in these services are care homes which were given a rating of Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement or Inadequate.

Looking at the CQC reports we have compiled a list of 10 outstanding and 10 inadequate / requires improvement care homes in Lancashire.

So here are some of the best and worst rated care homes including homes in Preston and Blackpool:

1 . Mansard House 28 Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8DY | CQC Rating: Outstanding

2 . Cornmill Nursing & Residential Home Cornmill Nursing Home, Bonds Lane, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 1RA | CQC Rating: Outstanding

3 . Starr Hills Ansdell Road South, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, FY8 5PQ | CQC Rating: Outstanding