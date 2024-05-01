10 of the best and worst-rated care homes in Lancashire - including homes in Preston and Blackpool

Here are 10 of the best and worst-rated care homes according to the Care Quality Commission.

By Sam Quine
Published 1st May 2024, 14:08 BST

In the past week, the Care Quality Commission published reports on services which have been inspected by specialist teams of inspectors.

Included in these services are care homes which were given a rating of Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement or Inadequate.

Looking at the CQC reports we have compiled a list of 10 outstanding and 10 inadequate / requires improvement care homes in Lancashire.

So here are some of the best and worst rated care homes including homes in Preston and Blackpool:

1. Mansard House

28 Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8DY | CQC Rating: Outstanding

1. Mansard House

28 Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8DY | CQC Rating: Outstanding

2. Cornmill Nursing & Residential Home

Cornmill Nursing Home, Bonds Lane, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 1RA | CQC Rating: Outstanding

2. Cornmill Nursing & Residential Home

Cornmill Nursing Home, Bonds Lane, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 1RA | CQC Rating: Outstanding

3. Starr Hills

Ansdell Road South, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, FY8 5PQ | CQC Rating: Outstanding

3. Starr Hills

Ansdell Road South, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, FY8 5PQ | CQC Rating: Outstanding

4. The Willows Care Home

397 Midgeland Road, Marton Moss, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY4 5ED | CQC Rating: Outstanding

4. The Willows Care Home

397 Midgeland Road, Marton Moss, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY4 5ED | CQC Rating: Outstanding Photo: Autumna

