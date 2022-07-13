Youngsters create a buzz with bee hives at their school near Lancaster

The school has introduced bee hives on its site - and many of the youngsters have jumped at the chance to form their own bee club and learn all about the importance of bees to the environment.

It is thought that Bolton-le-Sands is now the only school in the area to have bee hives.

Staff have been trained to look after the bees and teach the children, and have been helped out by Lancaster Beekeepers Association.

Children from Bolton-le-Sands Primary School's bee club visit the school's new apiary.

Teaching assistant Caroline Nussey said: "We have a large garden at school with apple trees, a pond and raised beds surrounded by woodland which is the perfect environment for the introduction of honeybees.

"We are keen to invest positively in the future environment and teach children about actions we can take to shape the future.

"It has been a big undertaking, but we have a good team of trained staff who are willing!

"We hold a weekly bee club session for eight to 11-year-olds, and we have spent months preparing the children with theory, meeting beekeepers and fundraising.

Children from Bolton-le-Sands Primary School's bee club are shown the workings of a bee hive.

"Lancaster Beekeepers Association sponsored the school and we have had a wealth of donations of hives, kit, building skills and practical help to create a secure on-site apiary."

The children are now enjoying getting up close with their bees.

Here are just some of their thoughts on the school's new venture:

"I felt overwhelmed when I saw the bees because it was my first time beekeeping, also I have never seen so many bees in one place."

"Going into the hive was a bit scary thinking you would get stung, but in the end it was fine and we touched the bees and saw the queen lay an egg. It was fascinating because the bees followed the queen."

"I enjoyed being with the bees, I liked it when I put my hand on the bees gently and I could feel them vibrating."