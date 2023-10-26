Youngsters at village school near Lancaster raise almost £1k for bay rescue charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
This time last year, the parliament asked peers to vote on which charity they would like to support.
The school chose Bay Search and Rescue to be their Charity of the Year.
This week saw the opportunity to present a cheque for £911.68 to Mike Davies from the charity, who thanked staff, children and families for their generosity and shared how the money will go towards volunteer training, equipment and researching new and innovative systems for the charity to use in their quest to keep people safe in and around the Morecambe Bay area.
Mike said: “For a small school, you have raised so much. Awesome work to the team, and to the families of Silverdale St John's.”
Pupil Parliament elections will take place again next month, as pupils vote on the candidates they want.