Youngsters at village school near Lancaster raise almost £1k for bay rescue charity

As pupils of Silverdale St John's CE School’s Pupil Parliament come to the end of their term as councillors, they have been celebrating all they have achieved in 2022-2023.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
This time last year, the parliament asked peers to vote on which charity they would like to support.

The school chose Bay Search and Rescue to be their Charity of the Year.

This week saw the opportunity to present a cheque for £911.68 to Mike Davies from the charity, who thanked staff, children and families for their generosity and shared how the money will go towards volunteer training, equipment and researching new and innovative systems for the charity to use in their quest to keep people safe in and around the Morecambe Bay area.

The children present a cheque for £911.68 to Mike Davies from the charity,The children present a cheque for £911.68 to Mike Davies from the charity,
Mike said: “For a small school, you have raised so much. Awesome work to the team, and to the families of Silverdale St John's.”

Pupil Parliament elections will take place again next month, as pupils vote on the candidates they want.

Once the new parliament is decided, the Charity of the Year for 2023-2024 will be chosen.

