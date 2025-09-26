Youngsters are at one with nature in Heysham nursery’s special outdoor retreat

By Louise Bryning
Published 26th Sep 2025, 10:53 BST
A retreat with a difference is helping children at a Heysham nursery to commune with nature.

The Gruffalo Retreat is a covered seating area in Gruffalo’s Wood at Mossgate Day Nursery in Heysham.

It’s a place where children aged 2-4 can get up close to the birds, squirrels and insects which populate the wood.

“We have a lot of children who don’t have gardens or access to the outdoors so the retreat is magical for them,” said Kerry Edwards, business manager.

The childen enjoy birdwatching, filling the bird feeders and logging all the insects as well as learning about the trees surrounding the Kingsway site and the changing seasons.

Children often sketch what they see and also use the retreat for meditation.

“It’s really important that children even as young as two learn to respect the environment and look after nature,” said Kerry.

Mossgate Day Nursery, which is totally separate from Mossgate Primary School, launched Gruffalo’s Wood during the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

