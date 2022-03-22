Young sporting leaders from across Lancaster and Morecambe learn together at special event

First year students on the university’s BA (Hons) Sport, Coaching and Physical Education programme acted as mentors to 10 female high school young leaders as part of a nationally funded Youth Sport Trust Leadership, Coaching & Volunteering Programme.

They worked to devise a range of sports activities for the 40 primary school leaders from five different schools who joined them for an afternoon.

Participating primaries included Morecambe Road, West End and Morecambe and Heysham Grosvenor Park Schools in Morecambe, Caton St Paul’s in Caton, and Quernmore CE Primary School in Quernmore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Lancaster and Heysham School Sports Network team members with students taking part in the the Young Leader’s Day held recently at the University of Cumbria's campus in Bowerham Road, Lancaster.

High school students from Our Lady’s Catholic College and Bay Leadership Academy also took part.

Steven Jamieson, school games organiser at Lancaster and Heysham School Sports Network, said: “The aim of the day was to integrate the three tiers of education to enable the primary school leaders to go away with a package of fun sports ideas they can go on to deliver to their peers in the PE and sport sessions at primary school.

“In the meantime, the university and secondary leaders benefitted from working together. Whilst university students passed on knowledge and practical experience to their high school peers, they gained valuable mentoring experience. The high school leaders are hopefully inspired to go on to pursue their leadership ambitions via a university degree course, whilst gaining useful insight themselves into leadership issues and gaining confidence in delivering sports activities to the younger age group.”

The day began with five ‘bite size’ leadership presentations led by the university students, followed by the collaborative practical session designing activities.

Students taking part in the Lancaster and Heysham School Sports Network Young Leader’s Day held recently at the University of Cumbria's campus in Lancaster.

Following a well-deserved lunch break in The View restaurant on the university’s Bowerham Road campus, the primary school leaders participated in a carousel of four different activity stations with each one promoting inclusion and challenge.

University of Cumbria senior lecturer Mark Christie, leader for the Introduction to Sport Development module, said: “It’s great to have this opportunity for our students, but also to see them working so effectively and enthusiastically with the girls from the high schools, and the primary school pupils being so engaged in the later session.

“It builds confidence, a range of key employability skills, and valuable hands-on experience that will boost their CV.”

Tim Fletcher, school games organiser for the Lancaster and Heysham School Sports Network, added: “The Secondary Sports Leaders from the North Lancashire/South Cumbria Leadership, Coaching & Volunteering Programme had a fantastic time collaborating with the University of Cumbria Year 1 sports students, delivering another successful Primary Sports Leadership Conference to over 40 Primary Sports Leaders. The LCV Programme invites the best 15 to 17-year-old girls from secondary schools and colleges in the area to enhance their leadership skills via a series of focussed days.

Students taking part in the Lancaster and Heysham School Sports Network Young Leader’s Day held recently at the University of Cumbria's campus in Bowerham Road, Lancaster.