Young minds get a taste of Lancaster secondary school life through innovative outreach programme

Primary school pupils are getting a taste of lessons at secondary school through an innovative outreach programme run by Dallam School in Milnthorpe.

Launched this term, the school has expanded its primary outreach programme to include eight classroom-based two-and-a-half hour sessions over the academic year 2024-2025.

The first two primary schools to take up the initiative were Year 5 classes from Milnthorpe and Yealand. They experienced a session making a video game and then bringing a character to life by creating a 3D version of it using CAD and 3D printers.

In January schools are invited to sign up for a chance to step into the shoes of a world leader and become a United Nations ambassador for the day.

A Year 5 pupil from Yealand Primary School at the event.

Year 5 pupils can also take a virtual trip to Spain bringing Spanish to life through a language and crafts session.

In March there’s an opportunity for nine to 10-year-olds to experience the creative side of maths with activities like origami and pattern making, whilst in June Year 5s can join author and CBeebies star Joseph Elliott for an afternoon of storytelling or try African drumming and printmaking.

Primary schools can also invite Dallam School’s headteacher Steven Henneberry to come to their school to each a maths lesson.

Rob Surtees, who helped to organise the first sessions, said: “Our local primary schools are our partners, and this is way we can extend the fantastic work they do.

Year 5 pupils from Milnthorpe Primary School working on their designs.

"They provide the next generation of Dallam students who come from 35 feeder schools across the South Lakes and Morecambe Bay area.

"This initiative offers Year 5 students an early taste of secondary school life and they are designed to ease the transition and ignite their excitement for their educational journey. It was lovely to see how much they got out of their visit to us.”

For more information about the sessions and how to book school and either call 015395 65165 or go online at https://www.dallamschool.co.uk/about-us/our-community/step-up-to-dallam/

Dallam School is a co-educational 11 to 18 secondary school with academy status. It was founded in 1984 through the merger of Heversham Grammar School and Milnthorpe Secondary School.