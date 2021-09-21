Year 1 returns to class after 'unsafe' Lancaster school building closure

Dallas Road Community Primary School.

The school issued an urgent message last Wednesday morning for all parents to collect their children due to one side of the school being "unsafe".

Lancashire County Council and structural engineers carried out an investigation of the main school building, where the issue had been identified above the LGGS science labs, and the school was declared safe the following day to reopen to certain classes.

However, remote learning continued to take place for reception and Year 1 children - but Year 1 was able to return today, Tuesday.

Reception children will not be able to return until at least Thursday September 23.