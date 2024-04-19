Workers at college near Lancaster win huge pay rise after strike action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UCU members at Myerscough only won recognition at the college last year making this year the first time it has had to bargain with the union.

UCU said the pay deal is the best staff have seen in years, showing the importance of unionising.

The full pay deal:

*6.5% backdated from Monday January 1 2024

*A further 1% from Monday July 1 2024

*A commitment to award all eligible staff with an incremental uplift from Thursday August 1 2024, which will apply to nine in 10 UCU members and is worth £1,277 on average

*An increase of over £3,750 to the starting salary for college lecturers

The combined package is equivalent to an increase of up to 12.8%.

The college has also committed to a joint review to the terms and conditions of learning support advisors who are currently only paid the minimum wage and to “assess the feasibility” of moving all staff with more than a year’s service onto a permanent contract.

Staff at Myerscough took three days of strike action last November (2023) and called off a further four days of strike action in February (2024) after management agreed to meaningful negotiations at Acas.

UCU regional support official Daniel Maguire said: "This incredible win is the best pay award at Myerscough in years. It is down to the incredible solidarity of our members and shows what can be achieved when workers unionise and stand together.