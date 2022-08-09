Work begins on new £8m classroom block at Lancaster school

Contractors Collinsons of Garstang began work on the new build at the end of July, once school had broken up for the summer.

Phase 1 is due for completion by January 2023 and will house two technology workshops, a food technology room and five state-of-the-art science labs.

The new building will replace the school’s existing three storey building.

How the new block will look.

Phase 2 will begin after the handover of phase 1 and is due for completion in readiness for the new school year starting in September 2023.

This block will house ‘traditional’ classrooms.

The work is being supported through the government's condition improvement fund (CIF).

The condition improvement fund is an annual bidding round for eligible academies, sixth form colleges and voluntary aided schools to apply for capital funding. The priority for the fund is to address significant condition need, keeping education provider buildings safe and in good working order.

How the new building will look.

This includes funding projects to address health and safety issues, building compliance and poor building condition.

CIF also supports a small proportion of expansion projects for academies, sixth form colleges and voluntary aided schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted that can demonstrate a need to expand.

Reporting the news in the school newsletter, headteacher John Cowper said: "We are incredibly fortunate to have secured the funding and it is the largest CIF funded project in the country.

"The new build will make a significant difference to everyone within our school community.

An artist's impression of how the new building will look.

"Alongside this, we are continuing to improve the fabric of the building in the other areas of the school."