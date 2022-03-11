Village primary school near Lancaster wins national ‘Classroom Stories’ competition

Installed in the year 1 and 2 classroom, ready for the brand-new term, the ActivPanel display has given staff and students an exciting springboard for 2022.

Nicki Brough, headteacher at Nether Kellet Community Primary School, said: “As the lucky winners of the ActivPanel, we are looking forward to seeing how it will elevate our students’ learning experience and take our usual lesson plans to exciting new heights. It’s certainly provided us with a wonderful start to the new term.”

The focus of this year’s competition was “celebrating positivity in education”.

Nether Kellet students interact with Promethean ActivPanel 2.

Schools across the UK were invited to make a two-minute video, illustrating a unique aspect of their classroom that made them proud.

Teaching assistant, Carol Sharpe, quickly got to work, working alongside students in writing, filming, and editing their entry video.

The children provided a light-hearted tour of the school grounds, showing off their reading shack, vegetable garden, bug hotel, and bee-friendly flowers.

Nether Kellet Community Primary School’s entry video blew the judges away with its emphasis on nurturing the natural environment and its crucial role within the children’s learning experience, which ultimately saw the school claim the edtech prize, worth £3,000.

Nicki Brough, headteacher said: “Thank you so much, Promethean. Receiving the ActivPanel was a fantastic surprise. The children are delighted and can’t wait to use it. Having the ActivPanel installed in our year 1 and 2 classroom will definitely assist in our approach to outdoor learning.

“The excellent teaching functions integrated within the ActivPanel also offer support to all types of learners, which is something we are particularly passionate about at Nether Kellet Community Primary School.”

Representing Promethean on the judging panel, Jim Wallis, Head of UKI Market, said on this winning entry: “We would like to congratulate Nether Kellet Community Primary School on their fantastic entry into the Classroom Stories competition.

"We can’t wait to see how Nether Kellet Community Primary School engages with their ActivPanel over the current academic year and beyond.”