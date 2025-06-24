Village community turns out to honour life of much-loved Lancaster teaching assistant

The community of Brookhouse and Caton turned out in force to celebrate the wonderful life of Helen Larkin.

Mrs Larkin had been a well-respected teaching assistant at Caton St Paul's Primary School for 38 years, guiding the early learning and development of countless children over the years, before sadly passing away on Thursday May 22 after a brave but short battle against cancer.

With school closed for the day on Friday June 13 out of respect to Mrs Larkin, the pavements were crowded with staff, parents and children paying their respects as the hearse passed along Brookhouse Road, around the Littledale 'Big Dipper' and past the front of school to St Paul's Church.

The funeral itself was a wonderful representation of Helen's life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and colleague, with the coffin leaving the church to the sounds of Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls'.

Ian Gittins, headteacher of Caton St Paul's CE Primary School, said: "We would like to thank the whole community who came out to give Helen the send off that her wonderful years of service deserved.

"She is greatly missed at school but we are very grateful to have been such a large part of Helen's life. Her service to the grandparents, parents and current children at our school will never be forgotten."