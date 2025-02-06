University of Cumbria announces new international partnership based at its Lancaster campus

University of Cumbria has this week signed a 10-year partnership agreement with international pathway provider Malvern International to create the new University of Cumbria International College.

Based at the university’s Lancaster campus from September, it will offer foundation, international year one and pre-masters programmes across a wide range of subjects.

These will include International Foundation Programme (Level 3) in Business, Law and Social Sciences; Computer Science; Health and Biomedical Science and Art, Design and Media.

These courses are designed to prepare students for the first year of an undergraduate degree. They will study modules relating to their degree subject area while practicing and improving their academic and general English skills.

International Year One (Level 4) in Business and Management and Pre-Masters in Business and Social Sciences will also be taught from September 2025.

International College students will study in Lancaster before progressing to the university's existing programmes across all campuses and will help bring a new generation of international students to Cumbria.

Claire Aindow, the university’s pro vice chancellor for growth and development, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Malvern to deliver the University of Cumbria International College, an exciting part of our Towards 2030 strategy.

"International students add significantly to the vibrancy of our university, bringing greater diversity and talent and enhancing the experience of all our students and staff. The University of Cumbria already has global reach and impact, contributing to our thriving university, graduates and region.

Claire Aindow.

"Together with our applied research focus, our graduates are part of communities and practice in over 100 countries across the world.

"The International College provision will build on this success and support all of our students to develop global awareness and international networks for impact to graduation and beyond.”

Malvern International is a global education provider offering pathway programmes, and international recruitment services in partnership with UK universities.

Its mission is to equip international students with essential academic and English language skills, cultural experiences, and the support they need to thrive in their studies, daily life, and career development.

Richard Mace.

Richard Mace, CEO, Malvern International, said: "We’re excited to collaborate with the University of Cumbria in support of its ambitious ‘Towards 2030’ strategy.”

"Together, we aim to create transformative opportunities for students while leveraging Malvern International's extensive network to strengthen the university’s global presence and influence."