Sixty students from Lancaster Royal Grammar School who are taking A-level biology have enriched their education with the help of Lancaster University.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Year 12 students visited the Health Innovation Campus (HIC) to attend a mini-conference style event with the help of university students.

One student said: "The experience was amazing and inspiring. In spite of the large amount of information given, the talks delivered were all intriguing and have sparked my interest in biology.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The undergraduates gained experience in scientific communication and presentation, event planning and collected data for their final year dissertation. They presented on a range of topics covered in the AQA A-level biology curriculum.

Third year biology student Michael Voong lectures to LRGS students at the Health Innovation Campus.

Robert Bradley, a third year biology undergraduate, said: “I thought the day ran really smoothly and had a nice variety of topics. I think it really helped with improving on my public speaking, something I've historically struggled with but found a lot more approachable this time around with the right planning and environment!”

Michael Voong, also a third year biology student, said: “It was a pleasure engaging with students, teachers and other project students’ sessions - I found them all interesting! It definitely helped me put into practise the teaching skills I had gained from online tutoring into a classroom setting, along with the planning and preparation of resources for both sessions.”

One of the LRGS teachers said: “It was a great experience to see inside the HIC and your students were both knowledgeable and approachable. It was clear that your students had thoughtfully linked their projects to the AQA syllabus, each presentation relevant with the correct amount of challenge. Perfect for our students who are looking to achieve the highest grades at A-level. One component of our A2 essay is to write a paragraph beyond the A-level specification and your students' presentation provided lots of material for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The session led by Dr Benedicta Quaye from Lancaster Medical School on anatomy was inspiring, it was great to see the outstanding facilities at the medical school. We have many students considering a medical degree, thank you for organising this.”

The event was organised by Dr Andrew Lewis and Dr Emma Shawcross from Biomedical and Life Sciences at the Faculty of Health and Medicine.