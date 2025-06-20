The University and College Union today (Friday) vowed to fight Lancaster University management over its threat to cut hundreds of jobs.

The threatened cuts include axing over 200 (212 full time equivalent academics, equating to almost one in five of the academic workforce (1100/212). Overall, university management intends to get rid of 400 FTE staff by 31 July 2026, with academics set to be chopped first.

The Guardian revealed earlier this week that increasing costs and falling numbers of international students meant the university had to find around £30m. of savings in the financial year.

The university’s management argued it is making the staffing cuts because it needs to save the huge amount from its annual expenditure by 2026/27. It has refused to rule out compulsory redundancies and is putting every single department and area of work at risk, leaving no part of the university unaffected.

UCU Lancaster will meet next week to decide how it will fight the cuts, and said a strike ballot cannot be ruled out.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “It is simply impossible for Lancaster to bin such a huge proportion of its workforce and provide the same level of provision to students.

“As well as harming the livelihoods of those staff who are forced out, cuts of this magnitude would have a devastating impact on the staff who stay, students, the local community, and the university’s standing in the academic community. Our members will meet next week, and a strike ballot cannot be ruled out if management refuses to change course.”