The sign, in East Road, marks one of the bus stops for Lancaster Royal Grammar School – but has a rather embarrassing spelling error in the word ‘grammar’.

LRGS head Dr Chris Pyle posted the photo on his personal Twitter account with the caption “Umm...”

Many people have responded by jokingly pointing out the irony in such a spelling mistake.

Lancashire County Council has been contacted for a comment.