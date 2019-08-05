UCLan duo have received national fellowships for their outstanding contribution to higher education

Two Lancashire academics have been officially praised for the impact they have had on higher education

University of Central Lancashire pair Dr Clive Palmer, senior lecturer in sport, PE and the outdoors and Anna Coonan-Byrom, lecturer in midwifery, have today been named by Advance HE.

Anna Coonan

The National Teaching Fellowship scheme showcases the outstanding impact of individuals and teams who teach or support learning in UK higher education, recognising their success and providing a platform to share the learning from their practice.

Clive, who uses varied background in sport, engineering, the arts and philosophy to experiment with teaching innovations, said: "I am delighted and honoured to receive this NTF award.

"It is recognition for my efforts to promote learning in exciting ways, to challenge the traditional hierarchy of knowledge creation and refocus on the status of authorship in academia - concerning who might be learning from whom."

He started out as an apprentice engineer in the RAF then became a teacher.

Since 2000 he has worked as a lecturer/curriculum designer-come-research supervisor in higher education.

In 2007, he established the peer-reviewed Journal of Qualitative Research in Sports Studies as an ‘academic window’ for student research and he is also editor of the Sporting Image series of books.

Recognising the vocational-academic divide in higher education for studying outdoor leadership, sport and physical education, Clive has influential for curriculum change, bridging this divide, specifically by generating a demand for learning through literacy.

Anna, who is a member of UCLan’s Maternal and Infant Nutrition and Nurture Unit,said: "It is such a privilege to receive this award recognising my desire to transform midwifery education, through dynamic, student-centred approaches, to improve outcomes for all women and babies.”

She led the vision and operational framework for an immersive case-based learning midwifery curriculum, that stimulates social and active learning with ‘real-life’ practice. Her approach has had both national and global impact.

Anna’s passion for digital innovation prompted her most recent work as the director of All4Maternity.com a global online learning platform which offers access to two practice-focused, peer-reviewed journals and multi-media resources to support maternity care workers around the world.

the first midwifery publisher of The Practising Midwife, a global journal for everyday midwives, she recently launched ‘The Student Midwife’, the world’s first journal for students.

Celebrating her idea s of students as partners, this journal is written for students, by students, stimulating a global student learning community.