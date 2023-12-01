Two Lancaster schools named in north west top 10 in new national survey

Lancaster's two grammar schools have been placed in the top 10 secondary schools in the north west in the latest Sunday Times survey.

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School was placed seventh in the regional list and 85th nationally, while Lancaster Royal Grammar School came ninth in the region and 114th nationally.

The UK’s highest-achieving secondary schools are ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results in the 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.

The guide is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.

The fully searchable national database of more than 1,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode, is available online at thetimes.co.uk/schools-league-table from today, Friday December 1, and as a print supplement with The Sunday Times on Sunday December 3.

As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

Helen Davies, editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape continues to be challenging across both the state and independent sectors, and this is the first true assessment of post-pandemic exam results. We believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The guide showcases academic excellence but also celebrates schools who may not be right at the top but are rising, innovating and helping pupils flourish. Being a teenager is hard enough, and the past few years since Covid have made life even harder. It is heartening to highlight the achievements of so many students and schools across the UK.

“This year Parent Power includes details on extra-curricular clubs, wellbeing initiatives and school lunch menus – chicken katsu seems to be the dish of the day.”