Two Lancaster schools closed after water supplies go off
Pupils had to be sent home from two Lancaster schools today, Tuesday, after their water supplies went off.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Lancaster Girls' Grammar School and Dallas Road Primary School closed on Tuesday due to no water.
Homes in the area also reported either no water or low water pressure on Tuesday morning.
Parents of Dallas Road pupils were contacted at around 9.30am to let them know the school would have to close due to the lack of water, along with LGGS.
United Utilities apologised for the inconvenience while they were investigating the problem.
Some residents were told at 12.30pm that the issue had been rectified.