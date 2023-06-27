Dallas Road Primary School was one of two which had to close on Tuesday. Photo: Google Street View

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School and Dallas Road Primary School closed on Tuesday due to no water.

Homes in the area also reported either no water or low water pressure on Tuesday morning.

Parents of Dallas Road pupils were contacted at around 9.30am to let them know the school would have to close due to the lack of water, along with LGGS.

United Utilities apologised for the inconvenience while they were investigating the problem.