TV presenter Ranvir Singh awarded honorary doctorate by Lancaster University

TV presenter Ranvir Singh has been awarded an honorary degree by Lancaster University.

The Preston-born ITV host previously studied at the university, achieving a degree in English literature and philosophy, before embarking on a career which has seen her front shows including Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

She also fronted her own ITV daytime quiz show, Riddiculous, which will be returning for a second series in early 2024.

In 2020 she showed off her dancing skills by reaching the semi-finals of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, and has also fronted shows such as All Around Britain with Alex Beresford, and presented ITV’s Real Stories, telling unique stories of people who have experienced life-changing events.

Ranvir Singh receives her honorary degree from Vice-Chancellor Prof Andy Schofield.

Also receiving a doctorate was Baroness Catherine Ashton, who served as the European Union's first High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy between 2009 and 2014.

On behalf of the UN Security Council, she coordinated negotiations that resulted in the nuclear programme agreement with Iran.