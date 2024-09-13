Tributes paid to Lancaster University politics professor who ‘made elections fun’

A giant in the study of elections is how David Denver of Lancaster University has been described on his sudden death aged 79.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tribute was paid by his daughter Rachel Bell at his funeral.

A renowned professor of politics since 1997 and a lecturer at the university from 1969, he wrote the widely-used text on electoral behaviour, Elections and Voters in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, in 1944, David was the fourth of six children and excelled at Ardrossan Academy.

David Denver on his graduation from Glasgow University.

The first in his family to go to university, he initially studied history at Glasgow University and then politics. On graduating, he undertook a research assistant role at Dundee University.

He and his wife Barbara married in 1969, 55 years ago, before he joined the staff of Lancaster University.

He was still completing analysis on Scottish constituency boundaries for the BBC when he went into hospital before his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daughter Rachel said her father poured his heart into the study and teaching of politics, particularly elections.

He made political sciences more accessible, an opening line from one of his books being “Elections are fun.”

Always supportive and encouraging of his younger colleagues and students, he was a natural orator, kind, witty and generous with his time and insight, she said.

A well-known character in Lancaster life, he was a long-time quiz league team player, regular of many real ale pubs and a member of Lancaster Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Son Ritchie said at the funeral that his father had voted for every main political party.

He was a passionate and capable singer and a long-time member of Trinity United Reformed Church in Lancaster.

Ritchie said he was filled with pride in all his father accomplished, the mark his life had left on so many people and deep gratitude for the life he lived.

David died on August 19 and his funeral took place at Sefton Road United Reformed Church, Morecambe, on September 10.

He also leaves four grandchildren.

Donations in his memory were given to Heartbeat North-West Cardiac Care.