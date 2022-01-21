Training firm offers climate courses to help Lancaster and Morecambe businesses

Darren Pond is the business manager for work based learning at PHX Training.

PHX Training, which has offices in Morecambe as well as Blackpool and Preston, is delivering 1,500 qualifications with Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership to help businesses skill up their staff with a range of short courses.

The climate change course is an accredited Level 2 qualification and teaches employees about sustainability, including the science behind global warming, its effects on local businesses and ways to limit a company’s carbon footprint.

Darren Pond, business manager for work based learning at PHX Training, said: “For many businesses, committing to reduce carbon emissions is a new challenge which can offer some uncertainty.

“Reducing carbon emissions requires all staff to understand how they can play their part, from taking carbon friendly approaches to commuting and transport, in addition to thinking about how emissions can be removed from a supply chain.

"Showing commitment to reduce carbon emissions from companies can also help give them the edge when bidding for funding or contracts.

“Our courses are fully funded and can allow staff to build a greater understand of how to meet the low carbon agenda, while also allowing them to harness the potential business, financial and sales benefits which are possible.”

The programme, which is funded by the Department for Work and Pensions alongside the European Social Fund, is aimed to help businesses become more productive and plug skills gaps across the county.

PHX Training has training centres in Morecambe, Barrow, Carlisle, Preston and Blackpool to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training) and employability contracts.