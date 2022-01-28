Top marks from Ofsted for 'kind' and 'calm' Carnforth High School

Inspectors rated the Kellet Road school as "good’"in its first rating since converting into an academy managed by The Bay Learning Trust in 2018.

The report commends the school’s recent work to redesign the curriculum to ensure all pupils enjoy a broad and balanced education, while also encouraging them to be aspirational and ambitious.

The reports praises work in teaching and learning as well as in extra curricular activities such as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Carnforth High School Awards and how pupils are proud to contribute to the school’s excellent sporting reputation.

Tim Iddon, Principal at Carnforth High School, delighted with the most recent Ofsted report

Inspectors found that pupils treat each other with kindness and that bullying or hurtful behaviour was rare, while the effective safeguarding measures in place meant staff and leaders were able to quickly identify and support pupils who needed it. It also commented that pupils felt safe and trusted the friendly and approachable staff to deal with any problems that arose.

Tim Iddon, Principal at Carnforth High School, said: “It is extremely pleasing to read such a positive report from the inspectors. Their findings back up what myself, staff, our pupils and parents already know; that Carnforth High School is a special place for young people to study and learn in a caring, community environment.

“Positive reports such as this one are a result of hard work from everybody involved in the school, including all our members of staff and colleagues across the Trust, our fantastic pupils and the wider school community. We continually aim for excellence for all our pupils.”

Carnforth High School is one of the four schools managed by the Bay Learning Trust, a family of schools in the Lancaster and Morecambe Bay area and the only small, local, multi academy trust. Other schools managed by the Bay Learning Trust include Morecambe Bay Academy, Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy and Central Lancaster High School.