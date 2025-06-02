Top appointment made at secondary school near Lancaster

Chris Pattinson joins Dallam School in Milnthorpe this week as deputy headteacher.

Originally from Wigton, he brings more than 15 years of experience in education and language teaching to the position.

Dallam’s new deputy headteacher will work alongside headteacher Steven Henneberry and the senior leadership team to set the pace of change and ambitions for the rapidly improving school.

In particular Chris will be leading on academic outcomes and behaviour across the whole school and will teach modern foreign languages to all years.

Mr Henneberry said: “Chris joins us at a pivotal moment in our improvement journey. His appointment strengthens our capacity to deliver on our vision – a school built on high expectations, a culture of belonging, and ambitious outcomes for every student.”

Chris leaves his post as assistant headteacher at Netherhall School in Maryport, where he was responsible for the sixth form, developing middle leadership and teaching languages. Before joining Netherhall, Chris headed the languages department at Ullswater Community College in Penrith.

Under his leadership there was a significant rise in both student uptake and achievement in modern foreign languages.

Since 2018 Chris has coordinated the French programme for the PTI (Prince's Teaching Institute) who provide professional development for teachers and school leaders. He gained a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) from Cumbria University, after securing a first class BA (Hons) in French and Philosophy from University College London.

Commenting on his appointment Chris said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Dallam School and I’m looking forward to working with Steven and his team.

"I am also delighted to be sharing my passion for languages with students. Learning a new language opens doors to different cultures, ideas, and opportunities, and I’m excited to help our students develop both the confidence and curiosity to explore the wider world.

"Dallam has a strong sense of community and ambition, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Outside of teaching, Chris is a keen runner who enjoys getting out on the pavements, trails and fells of Cumbria.

Dallam is a state school for 11 to 19-year-olds, drawing around 1,000 students from 40 local schools, along with more than 50 international boarders. Its origins trace back to the founding of Heversham Grammar School in 1613.