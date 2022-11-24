Three days of strike action begins at University of Cumbria's Lancaster campus
Staff at the University of Cumbria will be striking for three days across the next two weeks as part of national industrial action in relation to pay and terms and conditions, which will see 70,000 staff take action across 150 higher education institutions.
The University and College Union’s (UCU) demands are for a pay increase in line with inflation, plus agreed actions to tackle precarious employment, excessive workloads and unpaid work, and gender, ethnic and disability pay gaps.
The University and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) has made a 3% pay offer, but UCU explain that this offer and the most recent inflation data mean that the value of pay had fallen by around 25% since 2009 and that a 3% offer represents a real terms pay cut.
University of Cumbria staff in Lancaster will be striking today, Thursday November 24, and also on November 25 and 30.
Chair of the University of Cumbria branch, Scott Inglis, said: “No member wants to be on strike. We’d rather be getting on with our jobs, but our position is untenable. We urgently call on management side to engage meaningfully with UCU to resolve this dispute.
“Students pay an incredible amount of money per year and are being taught by burned out staff who are under pressure to do more and more with less and less. Increasing use of precarious contracts means that staff and students have little stability and continuity in their academic programmes. This is simply unfair on everyone involved and one of the major reasons students support our action.
“Strike action seems to be the only way we have left to get management to listen to this, even though it will cost us all a day’s wages for every day we are on strike.
“We simply cannot afford not to do this, which is why we are committed to industrial action. We have three days to force management to listen but make no mistake we have a mandate for further strike action and will use that if needs be.”
UCU points out that many students support their action, because they understand that for universities to function well, staff need to have good working conditions.