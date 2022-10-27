These are the 12 secondary schools and colleges in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating
It’s the highest rating schools and colleges can obtain in the country.
By Aimee Seddon
38 minutes ago
With applications for secondary school places in Lancashire closing next Monday (October 31), we’ve collected all of those in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who have been deemed the very best in the county.
In total, 13 schools and colleges across the three areas are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted – six in Preston, two in Chorley and four in South Ribble.
Take a look at the schools below, orded by the most recently inspected:
