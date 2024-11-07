The Ripple Effect: Blue space influencers

As part of our curriculum, through the topic of Sustainability, the Year 5 and 6 children from Carnforth Community Primary School have been working with Global Links and Morecambe Bay Partnership to develop a project to improve a blue space near to us.

As part of their work they entered a digital photography competition title The Ripple Effect. Their passion and eye for detail shone through with five children receiving Honourable Mentions and one child coming Second Place overall.

Their photographs are being exhibited in Lancaster University Library and Lancaster City Library. Part of the competition is that the children had to write about the importance of water. These are some of their responses:

"In the future I see water being clean, keeping the world hydrated and healthy. My picture is of a window on a canal boat with a bunch of flowers peeking out."

"Water helps us stay alive and it made me love swimming. It has made an impact in my life and I hope that the world treats the water with more care. I took this picture of the canal as it reminds me of how much we depend on it to help us navigate through life."

"Water helps with a lot of things, not just keeping humans alive, but plants and animals too. Hearing the world or seeing water reminds me of nature, because nature survives off rain, the sun, wind and good care. My photograph is a beautiful green plant in front of a canal."