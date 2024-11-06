Good A Level results are essential, if a young person wants getting into a top class university to be their next step after secondary school.

When it comes to A Level results, private schools still tend to dominate, especially when it comes to top grades. But they also tend to be the more pricey option for parents, and fees at many independent schools are soon set to rise - with schools no longer being exempt from paying VAT on fees from January. Plenty, however, also have bursaries and scholarships available, which can still make them an excellent and more accessible choice to families from all walks of life.

Using data from the Independent Schools Council, The Telegraph has created a league table of private schools based on the percentage of their A Level entries during the 2024 exam season to receive a top A or A* grade. We’ve gone through it and picked out those that call the North West home, from Liverpool, to Manchester, to Lancashire; the region’s very best.

It is worth noting, however, that unlike state schools, independent schools do not have to share their results - nor are all of them represented by the council - so some schools might not have been included in the data.

Here were the 16 private schools from across the North West that made the top 200 - as well as how much tuition for a senior student would cost:

1 . Withington Girls' School Withington is an all-through school for girls in Manchester, which takes pupils form the age of 7. Tuition for a sixth form student is about £15,558 per year. In the 2023/24 school year, a tremendous 75.5% of all of the A Level grades achieved by its students were an A* or A. | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Manchester Grammar School This is a selective boys’ all-through school in Manchester, which again takes pupils from the age of 7. Tuition for a sixth form student is about £15,930 per year. In the 2023/24 school year, 64.9% of all of the A Level grades achieved by its students were an A* or A. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Birkenhead School This is an Anglican all-through school in Wirral, Merseyside. Tuition for a sixth form student is about £14,865 per year. In the 2023/24 school year, 62.1% of all of the A Level grades achieved by its students were an A* or A. | Google Photo Sales