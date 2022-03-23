The Bay writer Daragh Carville visits school in Lancaster

Jo Mort, head of english and literacy co-ordinator, said: “The visit came about as part of our drive to improve literacy across the curriculum.

"Our literacy governor knew Daragh and asked him to come along as a famous writer from the area to inspire our students.

"Daragh gave us some background about his early writing career and earlier projects he has either written or been involved in.

The Bay writer Daragh Carville at Chadwick High School in Lancaster with some of the students.

"He shared with us a drama map of the UK and explained that no series have been filmed locally and as a local resident he wanted to film something in our area.

"He explained that he wanted to write a crime drama as they are the most popular and, as he is interested in family dramas, he decided to use Family Liaison Officers (FLOS) as his main characters as it allowed him to explore family relationships.

“We were amazed to find out how many drafts of the first episode he had written (over 10) and that it took him a whole year to write!

"He explained how difficult it is to get the TV companies to agree to film a series, but he was thrilled to now be writing the fourth series.

"The students were buzzing afterwards, and it was a real talking point in school.