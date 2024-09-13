Students from across Britain are back at school now, many of them embarking on the very last chapter in their secondary education.

Sixth form makes up the final two years of a young person’s secondary schooling, and for many, it will be when they prepare for and sit their A Level exams. How they do in these can have a ripple effect on which universities or tertiary institutions they get into, and as such, their career prospects after graduation.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best-performing state secondary schools and sixth form colleges across the North West when it comes to A Level results - creating a league table for parents based on the most recent performance data currently available (from the 2022/23 school year). Many fees-free but still selective grammar schools have naturally excelled, but university-sponsored colleges and even non-selective academies have also proven to be strong performers.

We have ranked them by their A Level performance point score - a scaled score based on the average number of points students managed to achieve across all of the A Level exams they took. Sixty is the highest number possible, equivalent to an A*, but we’ve only selected schools with at at least a B average. All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped last week, meaning the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to either meet or exceed government standards.

Here are the 19 schools that came out on top:

1 . University of Liverpool Mathematics School This is a sixth form college in Liverpool, focusing primarily on maths, computer science, and physics. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 47.93 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Blue Coat School The Blue Coat school is a secondary grammar school and sixth form, also based in Liverpool. It has selective entry, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in. It was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 47.39 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Altrincham Grammar School for Boys This is a boys’ grammar school in Altrincham, Trafford, Greater Manchester. It has selective entry, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 46.83 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google Photo Sales