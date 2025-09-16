A new school year has officially begun and whilst National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

According to Lancashire County Council, 98.7% of children were awarded their first-choice primary school but that meant 1.3% were left disappointed.

The latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire primary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2025 so take a look at the 17 toughest schools below...

Hardest Lancashire primary schools The 17 Lancashire primary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (2025/26)

St George's Church of England Primary School, Chorley (no. 4) 62 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 44 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70.97%

Barden Primary School (16) 81 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 57 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70.37%