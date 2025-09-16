A new school year has officially begun and whilst National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.
According to Lancashire County Council, 98.7% of children were awarded their first-choice primary school but that meant 1.3% were left disappointed.
The latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire primary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2025 so take a look at the 17 toughest schools below...
1. Hardest Lancashire primary schools
The 17 Lancashire primary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (2025/26) | Google Maps
2. St George's Church of England Primary School, Chorley (no. 4)
62 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 44 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70.97% | Google Maps
3. Barden Primary School (16)
81 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 57 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70.37% | Google Maps
4. Wray with Botton Endowed Primary School (15)
10 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 7 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70% | Google Maps