The 11 best and highest achieving secondary schools in Lancashire according to Sunday Times guide for parents
Several Lancashire secondary schools have beat off competition from across the country to feature in The Sunday Times' schools guide for parents.
The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide ranks more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.
Below, we have picked out all of the secondary schools in Lancashire that feature on the 29th edition of the guide.
Each school has been given a ranking by The Times out of the top 1,600 in the country.
