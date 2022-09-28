The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide ranks more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.

Below, we have picked out all of the secondary schools in Lancashire that feature on the 29th edition of the guide.

Each school has been given a ranking by The Times out of the top 1,600 in the country.

1. Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy The school, on Highfield Road, Croston, is the highest-ranking secondary school in Lancashire according to the guide. It is number 8 in the country in The Times' guide.

2. Cardinal Newman College Based on Lark Hill Road, Preston, the college ranked 23rd in the guide.

3. lanc girls.jpg Based on Regent Street, Lancaster, the secondary school ranked 39th in the guide.

4. Lancaster Royal Grammar School Based on East Road, Lancaster, this secondary school ranked 81st in the guide.