The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide ranks more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.

We’ve previously reported on the number of Lancashire secondary schools that feature in the rankings, but various primary schools across the county also secured impressive positions.

Below, we have picked out all of the primary schools in Lancashire that feature on the 29th edition of the guide:

1. Highfield Priory School Found on Fulwood Row, Fulwood, this independent school ranked 5th in the guide.

2. St Joseph's RC Primary School Found on Bury Lane, Withnell, this primary school ranked 25th.

3. Singleton C of E School Located on Church Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, this school came 3rd in the national rankings.

4. St Bernadette's RC Primary School Located on Bowerham Road, Lancaster, this primary school placed joint 21st.