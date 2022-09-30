News you can trust since 1837
Based on Meadowfield, Fulwood, this primary school came joint 335th in the guide.

The 11 best and highest achieving primary schools in Lancashire according to Sunday Times guide for parents

Take a look at some of Lancashire’s best primary schools according to the Sunday Times.

By Aimee Seddon
Friday, 30th September 2022, 2:26 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 1:31 pm

The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide ranks more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.

We’ve previously reported on the number of Lancashire secondary schools that feature in the rankings, but various primary schools across the county also secured impressive positions.

Below, we have picked out all of the primary schools in Lancashire that feature on the 29th edition of the guide:

1. Highfield Priory School

Found on Fulwood Row, Fulwood, this independent school ranked 5th in the guide.

Photo: Google Maps

2. St Joseph's RC Primary School

Found on Bury Lane, Withnell, this primary school ranked 25th.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Singleton C of E School

Located on Church Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, this school came 3rd in the national rankings.

Photo: Google Maps

4. St Bernadette's RC Primary School

Located on Bowerham Road, Lancaster, this primary school placed joint 21st.

Photo: Google Maps

