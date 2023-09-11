Teacher training at Lancaster school judged as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted

Watch more videos on Shots!

Inspectors reported that “trainees experience a first class ITE curriculum at Ripley ITT. As a result, all trainees, including teacher apprentices, are exceptionally well prepared to assume their role as early career teachers (ECTs).”

Felicity Ackroyd, SCITT director, said: “We are delighted that the inspection team recognised the excellent work that the Ripley ITE team, South Cumbria School Direct and our partner schools do to ensure exceptional training for teachers.

"Ripley ITE provides an essential service to the local community by providing excellently well-prepared teachers to local schools.

The SCITT team at Ripley.

"The Ofsted report identifies that ‘trainees flourish’ and ‘become influential and innovative practitioners, who are soon ready to take up leadership responsibilities’.

"We would like to thank the whole Ripley ITT partnership, including staff, governors, partner school staff, teacher apprentice partners and the trainees and teacher apprentices for their contribution to creating outstanding provision."