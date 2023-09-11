News you can trust since 1837
Teacher training at Lancaster school judged as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted

Ripley St Thomas CE Academy's teacher training has been judged to be Outstanding by Ofsted.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
Inspectors reported that “trainees experience a first class ITE curriculum at Ripley ITT. As a result, all trainees, including teacher apprentices, are exceptionally well prepared to assume their role as early career teachers (ECTs).”

Felicity Ackroyd, SCITT director, said: “We are delighted that the inspection team recognised the excellent work that the Ripley ITE team, South Cumbria School Direct and our partner schools do to ensure exceptional training for teachers.

"Ripley ITE provides an essential service to the local community by providing excellently well-prepared teachers to local schools.

The SCITT team at Ripley.The SCITT team at Ripley.
"The Ofsted report identifies that ‘trainees flourish’ and ‘become influential and innovative practitioners, who are soon ready to take up leadership responsibilities’.

"We would like to thank the whole Ripley ITT partnership, including staff, governors, partner school staff, teacher apprentice partners and the trainees and teacher apprentices for their contribution to creating outstanding provision."

Ripley ITT provides a number of routes to train primary and secondary teachers, including a core provider route, the teacher apprenticeship and assessment only pathway.

