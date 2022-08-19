Take part in Lancaster University cycling survey
Researchers from Lancaster University are looking for volunteers to take part in an online survey study looking at the potentials and problems of cycling infrastructure in the city.
By Michelle Blade
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:30 pm
Any adult, who is familiar with the cycling infrastructure and/or cycling projects in Lancaster can take part in the study.
Using this survey, the researchers would like to know more about people’s experiences and thoughts about the cycling routes so that they can better understand the current situation.
The data will only be used for research purposes only and all personal information about participants will be confidential.
The survey can be found here