Take part in Lancaster University cycling survey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any adult, who is familiar with the cycling infrastructure and/or cycling projects in Lancaster can take part in the study.

Using this survey, the researchers would like to know more about people’s experiences and thoughts about the cycling routes so that they can better understand the current situation.

The data will only be used for research purposes only and all personal information about participants will be confidential.

Lancaster scenes. Photo by Tom Morbey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...