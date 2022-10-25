Isabelle Ryder, 20, attended this year’s awards ceremony following her nomination for the Youth 2D award.

Bradley Shuttleworth, 22, was also up for an award after being shortlisted in the Youth Digital category.

Taking place at the Sheraton Skyline at London’s Heathrow Airport, the annual, inspirational awards evening celebrated disabled young artists across the UK.

Finishing second place in the Youth 2D category, Isabelle received £400 in vouchers and £2,000 for Beaumont College.

A top three finish for Bradley in the Youth Digital category saw a reward of £200 in vouchers, and an additional £1,000 in prize money to the college.

Bradley previously won a similar award in last year’s Unique Art Awards in the 2D art category.

He said: “I was over the moon to be nominated again. I never thought I would win first time, never mind a second. I am so proud of my work and myself.”

Bradley collects his award. Photo courtesy of Recognition PR

Julia Park, interim principal at Beaumont College, which supports individuals with complex physical needs, said: “We are extremely proud of Isabelle and Bradley for receiving their awards and winning some funding for the college.

“Their amazing artwork is reflective of the ethos at Beaumont College, helping students achieve their full potential, developing their skills and interests for next stage in their lives.”

Beaumont College is part of Ambito Care and Education, which is part of Salutem.

