Students discuss what’s on their minds in new mental health podcast series

Lancaster University students have created a series of podcasts to help get people to open up in the run up to University Mental Health Day 2024.
By Paul FieldingContributor
Published 14th Mar 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 10:50 GMT
The group of 2nd Year Sport and Exercise Science students took over the podcast suite at the University’s flagship Health Innovation Campus to create the series, which shines a light on the important topic of student mental wellbeing.

The series is entitled “On Our Mind” and was created in collaboration with Dr Kate Slade, lecturer in Psychology in Sport and Exercise.

Dr Kate Slade in the podcast suite at the Health Innovation Campus

Dr Slade said: “On Our Mind is a student-led podcast series, designed to open conversations, de-stigmatise and educate other students about mental wellbeing.

“It was really interesting and inspiring to see how the students embraced the topic and the thought and effort they put into creating the series.

“The initial mini-episodes have now been released on all major podcast platforms in the run up to University Mental Health Day on Thursday 14th March, with more to come in the weeks to follow.

“It would be fantastic if people were able to support the students’ efforts by logging on and giving them a listen.”

For those who wish to listen on Spotify, you can find the podcasts via the following link: https://open.spotify.com/show/5f0B5QAdfGShyA5tPTh8aJ?si=cf643d03b135489a

