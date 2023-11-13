Staff at 11 colleges across England, including Myerscough College, will be on picket lines tomorrow morning as they begin three days of consecutive strike action over low pay and poor working conditions, the University and College Union announced today, Monday.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady, president-elect Maxine Looby and past-president Janet Farrar will be on picket lines at Bolton College on Thursday.

Myerscough College has shut down five of its six campuses in response to strike action being called.

UCU said it is very disappointed some hold out college bosses have refused to give their staff the pay rise they deserve given the union has now called off strike action at 32 colleges with all pay awards at or above employer body, the Association of College’s, recommended 6.5 per cent.

A UCU survey of college staff shows that almost all are struggling financially (96 per cent) because of low wages with four in five survey respondents saying their financial situation is impacting their mental health (79%). It shows many staff have to use foodbanks, as well as ration hot water and heating because their pay is so low.

Government increases to English college funding mean the sector is getting £3.4bn this year, £924m more than it did three years ago (2019/20).

Principal pay across the sector continues to soar. For example, Myerscough College principal’s total pay packet rose from £144,000 to £181,000 between 2021 and 2022.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Our members are being forced to take three days of strike action because some college bosses would rather see their staff use foodbanks than give them a cost of living pay rise. New money from government has now arrived and many colleges have done the right thing and raised pay by at least 6.5 per cent. The funding is there, where employers can pay more, they should pay more.

“Members have voted to stand down action at colleges that have acted reasonably and tabled a decent pay offer. But where bosses are hoarding money, instead of investing it in staff, we will not shy away from striking.”