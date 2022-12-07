Lancaster Road Nursery in Morecambe said a child in its 2-3 years group tested positive for the infection on Tuesday (December 6).

It added that more children in other classrooms are also showing symptoms.

A spokesman for the nursery said: “We have had a child from our nursery test positive for Strep A today (December 6).

Preventative antibiotics could be given to children at schools affected by Strep A infections, according to the UK schools minister

"We are making sure to do extra hand washing and cleaning to help prevent different germs spreading.”

The nursery remains open but parents are being urged to keep children with symptoms at home to reduce the risk of infection.

To date, at least nine children across the UK have died from complications reportedly caused by the Strep A infection.

Other confirmed cases in Lancashire

The NHS says the rash looks pink or red on white skin and may be harder to see on brown and black skin, but you can still feel it

A school in Accrington – St Oswald's R.C. Primary and Nursery School – has alerted parents to confirmed cases of scarlet fever and chicken pox.

The school sought advice from Public Health England after testing confirmed cases in its classrooms yesterday (December 6).

Headteacher Cath Kippax said she has been advised to follow ‘enhanced measures’ in school, which will be implemented immediately.

Baines School in Poulton has also written to parents confirming cases in its classrooms. It said ‘enhanced measures’ would be put in place and urged parents to remain vigilant for the symptoms.

The symptoms of scarlet fever include a sore throat, headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. This is followed by a fine red rash, which typically first appears on the chest and stomach, rapidly spreading to other parts of the body

Parklands High School in Chorley has also notified parents of a confirmed case of Scarlet Fever.

There are reports of other outbreaks in schools and nurseries across Lancashire, but we are waiting for these cases to be confirmed by the school authorities.

Latest updates and advice from Government

The latest data shows that scarlet fever cases have rocketed by more than 670% this year in England and Wales, compared to the same period in 2021.

Some 861 cases of scarlet fever were reported in England and Wales in the past week, said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Experts believe increased social mixing this year and the spread of winter bacteria is to blame, although there is no evidence of a new strain found.

Officials also suggested that a lack of mixing during lockdown due to the Covid pandemic might have made some children more susceptible.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, said on Tuesday the strains did not appear more severe, adding: “There isn’t something that is particularly new or novel about the bacteria that are causing the infections that we’re seeing at the moment.”

The agency has advised medics to have a low threshold for prescribing antibiotics for children suffering infection linked to Strep A.

It advised that GPs should “maintain a low threshold for prompt referral” to hospital of any children presenting with persistent or worsening symptoms.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay confirmed there is no shortage of antibiotics and urged parents to remain vigilant for signs of Strep A.

What is Strep A?

Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.

They include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause serious and life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

This occurs when the bacteria have invaded parts of the body such as the blood, deep muscle or lungs.

Two of the most severe, but rare, forms of invasive disease are necrotising fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.

What are the symptoms?

The first signs of scarlet fever can be flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands (a large lump on the side of your neck).

A rash appears 12 to 48 hours later. It looks looks like small, raised bumps and starts on the chest and tummy, then spreads.

The rash makes skin feel rough, like sandpaper. The rash can also appear in the mouth/throat area.

You can find more details on the NHS website here.

