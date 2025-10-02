Star cadets’ courage and camaraderie on display at CCF camp

Representing their school with pride, cadets from Bay Leadership Academy embraced a week of challenge, adventure and camaraderie at the annual Combined Cadet Force (CCF) Summer Camp held at Altcar Training Camp in Liverpool.

Organised by the North West Cadet Training Team, the camp brought together cadets from across the country – including from other Star schools – to work collaboratively, forge new friendships and embody the CCF ethos of discipline, respect and service. The CCF is an educational partnership between UK schools and the Ministry of Defence that offers military-themed training, designed to equip young people with the life skills, resilience and self-confidence to reach their full potential at school and beyond.

The week began with the unique experience of firing on a live range, where novices and experienced cadets alike honed their marksmanship under the guidance of highly trained instructors. Impressive focus and precision displayed by the cadets set the tone for a week of excellence.

Day two shifted focus to urban operations, introducing cadets to TIBUA (Training in Built-Up Areas). They learned to tactically search buildings, secure areas and navigate urban conflict scenarios. Confidence and tactical awareness shone through as cadets demonstrated their ability to perform under pressure in close-quarter environments.

Midweek brought the highlight of the camp – the Altcar Challenge. Cadets rotated through a series of competitive activity bases, including obstacle courses, communications exercises, first aid scenarios, paintball CQB (Close Quarters Battle) lanes, observation posts and vehicle checkpoints. Every activity tested their endurance, problem-solving skills and leadership, while fostering teamwork and friendly competition.

Day four added an unusual twist with a fictional biochemical leak scenario featuring zombie clowns. Cadets had to search for missing personnel, gather intelligence and contain the outbreak – an exhilarating test of fieldcraft, quick thinking and collaboration that they met with determination and ingenuity.

The camp also offered moments of outdoor adventure beyond the training ground. Cadets finished the week at Liverpool docks, taking on stand-up paddleboarding and inflatable obstacle course races that tested their courage and reinforced the importance of working as a team.

To round off an unforgettable week, Thursday night was all about celebration. Awards were presented to the top-performing teams before everyone hit the field for ‘Altfest’ music festival and disco. It was the perfect ending to a week packed with challenge, adventure and laughter.

Speaking of her experience at camp, cadet Sergeant Daniella Sandifer said: “My favourite part was… everything! The whole week was great and gave me the opportunity to learn new skills and abilities I would never get the chance to learn outside the CCF. The range of activities was amazing and the staff were outstanding.”

Reflecting on the week, Bay Leadership Academy’s Contingent Commander, Under Officer Amy Potts, said: “The CCF Summer Camp is always an amazing experience for our cadets – this was our third year attending and each year it gets better and better. The cadets were so excited in the lead up to the event and the range of activities really lived up to expectations. They loved the adventure training especially the water obstacle course at Liverpool Docks and seeing Sergeant Spooner as a zombie! It was incredible to see the cadets push themselves physically, mentally and emotionally, and the staff at Bay are really proud of their achievements.”

Major Alex Saunders, Officer Commanding of the North West Cadet Training Team, praised the cadets’ involvement at the camp, saying: “It was a privilege to welcome cadets from Star Academies to this year’s CCF Summer Camp at Altcar, where they joined almost 1,000 young people to take part in a challenging and rewarding programme. The cadets and accompanying staff displayed outstanding commitment and consistently upheld the trust’s STAR values of Service, Teamwork, Ambition and Respect. Their conduct and achievements were exemplary, and they should be rightly proud of the way they represented their schools and the trust.”